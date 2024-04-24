LA Times Today: Taylor Swift turns heel, owning her chaos and messiness on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift may have ruined fans’ sleep schedules when she dropped a surprise double album last week. “The Tortured Poets Department” sold more than 1.5 million copies in its first three days and earned a record 314 million streams on Spotify in one day.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood shared his review of Swift’s revealing new album.