LA Times Today: How the ‘Licorice Pizza’ poster art brings a family’s American dream story full circle

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming of age story “Licorice Pizza” is set in the San Fernando Valley of 1973. Almost as celebrated as the film is its poster art.



Graphic artist Kat Reeder discusses her inspiration.