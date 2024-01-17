LA Times Today: Roman Banks thrills in “MJ: The Musical”
“MJ: The Musical” celebrates Michael Jackson’s early career from childhood to world superstar. It’s centered on the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.
The Tony Award-winning production is now on stage at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater and stars Broadway and TV performer Roman Banks.
