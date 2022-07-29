LA Times Today: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ forces us to look up (Review)

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning director of “Get Out” and “Us,” is back with his latest thriller “Nope.”



Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in the movie, which came in at number one at the box office this week.



L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang reviewed the film.