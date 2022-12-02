LA Times Today: Documentary features the trailblazing women behind the Olympic Auditorium

The Olympic Auditorium at 18th Street and Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. was once the epicenter of fight night in the City of Angels. The iconic venue hosted some of the biggest boxing matches and was called the Madison Square Garden of the West.



The venue and trailblazing woman behind it are featured in the documentary “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story.”