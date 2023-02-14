LA Times Today: Pamela Anderson is a bad-ass, wrapped in an enigma inside a bombshell

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

We know Hollywood bombshell Pamela Anderson for her role as CJ, the “Baywatch” lifeguard, the former wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and for the viral sex tape that still haunts her to this day.



If you thought you’d seen it all, her new book, “Love, Pamela,” and her new Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” reveal her very raw personal struggles, but this time Pam’s in control of her story.



L.A. Times culture critic Mary McNamara explains.