LA Times Today: John Wayne’s wife keeps his memory alive through painting

On April 7, 1970, John Wayne took home the Oscar for best actor — an honor that had eluded him his entire career. By his side that night was his wife, Pilar. The two were married for 24 years and raised three children together.



We recently caught up with Pilar, now 94, to reflect on her years with “the Duke” and her passion for painting.