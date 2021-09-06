Share
Entertainment & Arts

The ‘Shang-Chi’ Challenge brings kids to see Marvel’s first Asian superhero

By Mark E. PottsVideo Journalist 
Share
As Marvel Studios releases its new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this weekend, Ron Seoul-Oh celebrates the success of his idea, the ‘Shang-Chi’ Challenge. He raised more than $20,000 to take hundreds of San Gabriel Valley kids to see the film, the first MCU movie with an Asian lead. Seoul-Oh felt it was important for kids to see someone that looks like them on screen and wanted to make sure he could help get them to the movie theater.
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest
Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.