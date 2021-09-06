The ‘Shang-Chi’ Challenge brings kids to see Marvel’s first Asian superhero

As Marvel Studios releases its new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this weekend, Ron Seoul-Oh celebrates the success of his idea, the ‘Shang-Chi’ Challenge. He raised more than $20,000 to take hundreds of San Gabriel Valley kids to see the film, the first MCU movie with an Asian lead. Seoul-Oh felt it was important for kids to see someone that looks like them on screen and wanted to make sure he could help get them to the movie theater.