LA Times Today: Randall Emmett faces civil fraud claims, abuse allegations

Hollywood producer Randall Emmett is known for producing low budget movies — 120 of them — most of which were critically panned.



But he found some success with films like “The Irishman” and “Lone Survivor.” Some may recognize him for his role on the reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules.”



Now, Emmett faces lawsuits and allegations of abuse against women and his former assistants. L.A. Times reporter Meg James helped to uncover the accusations in her latest investigation with Amy Kaufman.