LA Times Today: Nobody wanted to make ‘Squid Game.’ Now it’s making history

In Netflix’s ultra-popular show Squid Game, hundreds of cash-strapped players compete to survive in lethal versions of children’s games hoping to win millions of dollars.



The South Korean survival drama debuted in September 2021 and became the streaming service’s most-watched show ever.



L.A. Times reporter Michael Ordoña told us — at first nobody was interested in it, but now it has 14 Emmy nominations.