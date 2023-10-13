LA Times Today: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s movies bring the concert stage to the silver screen
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
After entertaining millions of fans all summer, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé united at the world premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie.
Swift’s film is poised to break box office records this weekend and the movie version of Beyoncé’s renaissance tour isn’t far behind.
Swift’s film is poised to break box office records this weekend and the movie version of Beyoncé’s renaissance tour isn’t far behind.