LA Times Today: How the Universal Studios tram tour defined the modern theme park
When Steven Spielberg released his 1975 movie “Jaws,” it was an instant summer movie sensation. And if you’ve ridden the Universal Studios World-Famous Studio Tour, you’ve faced that angry shark with fire and water explosions just like in the movie. But that tour wasn’t always the popular ride it is now.
L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens spoke with Lisa McRee about the history of the ride and explained how the tour defined the modern theme park.
