LA Times Today: Can Hollywood forgive Will Smith?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It was the slap heard around the world. When actor Will Smith took a shot at Oscar host Chris Rock on the Dolby stage, it left viewers stunned and Hollywood guessing for months about how it would impact Smith’s career and future projects in the works.



The new release of “Emancipation” starring Will Smith will perhaps test Hollywood’s temperature.



L.A. Times staff writer Greg Braxton spoke with film industry insiders and joined L.A. Times Today with their perspectives.