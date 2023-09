LA Times Today: California allows more gas storage at Aliso Canyon leak site

Last month, state officials voted in favor of allowing Southern California Gas Co. more storage at the Aliso Canyon leak site . This is the same gas field that poured more than 100,000 metric tons of methane into the air and forced thousands of San Fernando Valley residents to evacuate their homes.L.A. Times staff writer Sammy Roth told Lisa McRee that the vote has not only angered nearby residents, but frustrated environmentalists as well.