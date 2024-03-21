Is California’s attempt to use hydrogen power just greenwashing?
While advocates see hydrogen fuel as a must-have for weaning California off of fossil fuels, the actual hues of green hydrogen leave much to be skeptical about.
Last week Judeh reported on the Intermountain Power Plant and its plans to switch over from coal to green hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel that could substitute for carbon-emitting methane gas.
But just how green is green hydrogen? It’s water-intensive, in a state prone to water crises. Combusting the fuel would also produce nitrous oxide, a lung-damaging air pollutant that would disproportionately impact low-income communities.
But advocates see the fuel as essential to quickly transitioning “hard to electrify” industries like aviation, cement manufacturing, and shipping off of fossil fuels. It would also fill gaps in the grid when solar and wind power fail to meet energy demands.
But of course, this is all assuming that hydrogen power pans out. The nascent technology is yet to be proven, and if it fails, California will be stuck with its natural gas infrastructure.
