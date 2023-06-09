LA Times Today: A water deal offers a short-term fix for the over-tapped Colorado River
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
After months of negotiations, a deal has been reached on water cuts among seven western states that depend on the Colorado River.
The agreement marks a milestone in the effort to adapt to the river’s decline after years of drought and rising temperatures due to climate change.
L.A. Times water reporter Ian James broke down the deal and what the cuts mean for California.
The agreement marks a milestone in the effort to adapt to the river’s decline after years of drought and rising temperatures due to climate change.
L.A. Times water reporter Ian James broke down the deal and what the cuts mean for California.