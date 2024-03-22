LA Times Today: Swim legend Diana Nyad raises awareness of plastic use’s effect on the environment

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The 2023 Netflix film “Nyad” tells the story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who broke records and achieved a number of firsts in the sport. At age 64, she defied the odds, swimming more than 100-miles from Cuba to Florida.



This weekend, she’s leading a 10K walk in Santa Monica to raise awareness about plastic pollution. Diana shared more on her record-breaking career and her life’s passions