LA Times Today: Disneyland just promised electric cars at Autopia. Gas will be gone by 2026

Disneyland’s Autopia ride opened in 19-55 and has remained a favorite amongst park goers ever since. Over the years, the look, the cars and the track have all changed and now it’s getting an upgrade once again. Disney says they are doing away with Autopia’s gas cars and switching to electric vehicles by 2026.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about why Disney’s clean energy initiatives could have big ramifications for all of us.