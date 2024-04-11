LA Times Today: A new PSA shines a light on the continued danger of whales due to commercial fishing nets

The world’s whales are in crisis, becoming caught in fishing gear off our coasts with deadly consequences. Oceana – the largest international advocacy group solely dedicated to ocean conservation – has launched a new campaign to spread the word.



Oceana senior scientist Dr. Geoff Shester joined Lisa McRee with more.