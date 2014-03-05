Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week ended Wednesday, after a whirlwind of shows chronicled by Times fashion critic Booth Moore, with reports on Balenciaga, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more. But celebrity sightings seem to capture the fancy of photographers as well. Academy Award winners Lupita Nyong'o and Jared Leto appeared at Miu Miu along with Elle Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Bella Heathcote and Rihanna -- who was all over the place during the week. Kanye West popped up at Balenciaga, where supermodel Gisele Bundchen made a rare appearance on the runway. Thom Yorke of Radiohead seemed to be the guest of honor at Dries van Noten, and Catherine Deneuve was photographed at Etam, among other places. Celebrity sightings at H&M pulled in Solange Knowles, Jessica Alba and Miranda Kerr.