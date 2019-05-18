Let a cat cafe and cupcakes lure you to Melrose Avenue's shopping district

After all that sugar, you need some coffee. And cats. You’re certain to find both at Crumbs & Whiskers. The cat cafe at 7924 Melrose Ave. allows you to play with and pet up to 30 cats. Walk-in is $9, a reserved experience is $25. (Note: No children under the age of 7 permitted.) Owner Kanchan Singh came up with the idea for her business when she visited a cat cafe in Thailand for her 24th birthday. The cafe works with the Stray Cat Alliance to encourage fostering and adoptions. For even more cuteness, visit Crumbs & Whiskers in June, when it hosts a Kitten Lounge pop-up. When you’ve had your fill of cat cuddles, head back the way you came.