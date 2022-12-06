LA Times Today: Inside a startup creating ‘no kill’ meat to help slow climate change

Meat consumption in the United States has nearly doubled in the last century, increasing greenhouse gas emissions.



On average, a pound of beef produces 60 times as much carbon dioxide as a pound of wheat or corn.



But one startup in San Francisco is working on a solution: creating “no kill” meat, which will allow us to eat what we love with less tax on the planet.



The founder of Upside Foods, Dr. Uma Valeti spoke to Amrit Singh.