LA Times Today: A downtown L.A. taco crawl with Netflix’s ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

Weeks before SAG-AFTRA went on strike, L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris met up with actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays the character of Mickey Haller, an L.A. attorney who runs his practice out of the back seat of his car in the Netflix series, “Lincoln Lawyer.”He’s got a thing for Mexican food on and off camera and joined Jenn for a crawl through downtown L.A. for his favorite tacos.