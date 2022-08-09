LA Times Today: The ultimate fried-chicken crawl in L.A. Here’s where to go

Move over Colonel Sanders. A number of woman-owned restaurants are featuring inventive fried chicken on their menus right now that might just give the “original recipe” a run for its money.



L.A. Times food columnist and fried chicken connoisseur Jenn Harris joined us with her must-taste list, compiled on a one-day chicken crawl around L.A. in a fowl vehicle.