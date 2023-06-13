LA Times Today: This is L.A.’s big year for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Awards are considered the Oscars of the food world. This year they were held in Chicago, and Los Angeles brought home wins in the Restaurant, Chef and Food Writing categories.
L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo joined Lisa McRee with the gastronomical lowdown.
