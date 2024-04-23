LA Times Today: Michelin just added 10 restaurants to its California guide, and nine are in L.A.

While diners await the release of Michelin’s new 2024 restaurant guide, the L.A. Times has a preview of which California restaurants will be added to this prestigious gastronomical list.



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo shared the delicious news -- nine out of ten of those new restaurants are right here in Los Angeles.