LA Times Today: Guide to foods to celebrate Lunar New Year and support the Monterey Park community

L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris is half Chinese and joined us to reflect on her close connection with the Monterey Park community. Her family continues Lunar New Year traditions with restaurants throughout the San Gabriel Valley.