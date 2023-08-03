LA Times Today: Michelin just released its 2023 starred restaurants in California — with a new star in L.A.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Michelin has recently released its 2023 list of the top restaurants in California. Six new restaurants in the Golden State have been awarded a coveted star including two right here in the Southland.
L.A. Times food reporter Stephanie Breijo wrote about the 2023 starred restaurants and a few local eateries that are worth a trip.
L.A. Times food reporter Stephanie Breijo wrote about the 2023 starred restaurants and a few local eateries that are worth a trip.