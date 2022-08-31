LA Times Today: At Chinatown’s Pearl River Deli, the menu is always changing

Once upon a time, Cantonese restaurants reigned supreme here in L.A. But in the past two decades, many were replaced by Sichuan, Shanghai and northern Chinese establishments.



Chef Johnny Lee has fond memories of the Cantonese food of his youth and is putting Cantonese cuisine front and center once again with the Pearl River Deli in Chinatown.