LA Times Today: Mississippi has problems but it’s crushing L.A. when it comes to homelessness
Jackson, Mississippi was founded in 1821 as the state’s new capitol. It’s the largest city in Mississippi but has seen a sharp decline in population.
There are many problems there which extend statewide. It has the second highest poverty rate in the country.
But L.A. Times staff writer Noah Bierman reported that even with all the issues facing Mississippi, homelessness is not at the top of list.
