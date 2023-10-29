Alina Sosipatrova & Nadia Tveritina

sosadesignsco.com

Alina Sosipatrova and Nadia Tveritina, the dynamic duo behind Sosa Designs Co., have transformed their shared passion for interior design into a thriving business. With Sosipatrova’s intuitive grasp of spatial dynamics and Tveritina’s meticulous eye for detail, their collaboration blends contemporary trends, timeless aesthetics, and innovative design solutions.

From quaint family homes to luxurious penthouses, Sosa Designs crafts personalized sanctuaries that tell the unique stories and aspirations of their clients. Their commitment to accessibility in interior design is reflected in their transparent social media strategy, promoting engagement and community.

Furthermore, sustainability is at the heart of their practice. They meticulously source items, emphasizing affordability, functionality, and longevity. By supporting local artisans, sourcing locally, and prioritizing sustainable materials, they reduce their ecological footprint and bolster the local economy.

One of their projects, the “Intimate Haven of Tranquility” primary bedroom, showcases their design finesse. A rich charcoal accent wall creates an intimate cocoon, while earthy tones and stone elements evoke warmth and grounding. Textures, plush pillows, and throws add depth and character.

Another remarkable space, the “Sosa Man Cave,” redefines masculinity with a refined, feminine touch. Rich earth tones and sophisticated hues merge, balancing strength and elegance. Subtle feminine accents, personalization, and thoughtful decor create an inviting atmosphere.

Sosipatrova and Tveritina’s journey is a testament to the power of shared passion and family connections, resulting in extraordinary design experiences that celebrate love, creativity, and the enduring power of family.