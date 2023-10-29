coppeldesign.com

Angie Socias, the visionary founder and creative director of Coppel Design, brings a rich European heritage to her luxury interior designs, adorning prestigious projects worldwide.

With degrees in interior architecture from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and Central Saint Martins in London, Socias started her career in London, honing her craft at Candy & Candy, a renowned interior design firm. Her journey led her to Los Angeles, where she established Coppel Design, which is devoted to luxury interior architecture and design.

Meticulous and professional, Socias integrates exquisite furniture, fixtures, and materials into her designs. Her philosophy centers on crafting bespoke environments that transcend the ordinary, tailored to her clients’ visions.

Beyond design, Socias is a seasoned traveler, exploring diverse cultures and landscapes, infusing her work with timeless elegance and a dynamic flair.

Her community engagement includes supporting L.A. Housing, empowering women through the Living Beauty Foundation, and addressing homelessness issues in London.

The Holmby Hills Residence, a hallmark of her portfolio, redefines opulence with art deco-inspired grandeur. This 10,000 sq. ft. masterpiece boasts soaring ceilings, Italian finishes, and bespoke lighting fixtures from 1st Dibs. Bathrooms and kitchens blend classic and contemporary, while special features like a massage room, fitness studio, tennis court, and grand pavilion create a luxurious living experience.

Socias led the Coppel Design team, collaborating with Candy London to craft this living, breathing work of art that transcends architecture. This project is a testament to her dedication to creating spaces that evoke emotions and stand as a testament to her artistic prowess.

