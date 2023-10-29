annadesignla.com

Anna Vasiltsova, hailing from Siberia and shaped as a global citizen, draws inspiration from her diverse upbringing and the places she’s lived. Her approach to interior design prioritizes crafting beautiful, comfortable spaces that provide meaningful experiences. She views a house as more than walls; it’s an experience and a reflection of its owner’s character.

Vasiltsova’s goal is to adapt the home to the client’s personality while preserving its inherent style and soul. She believes in understanding, embracing, and working with these unique qualities to create an organic and high-quality interior.

Vasiltsova’s core belief is that a house must possess spirit, not just walls. This philosophy drives her team’s passion to deliver exceptional results, with a particular affinity for home renovations where every element is meticulously attended to.

In the community, Studio Anna Design actively participates in local design, architecture, and urban planning events and workshops. They collaborate with Historic Preservation on projects in historic areas, showcasing their commitment to preserving architectural heritage.

Their recent project seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern elegance. The house’s exceptional front facade mirrors a grand fireplace in the great room, creating a truly distinctive design. The kitchen, featuring double islands and striking pendant lights, adds a touch of awe-inspiring luxury to the entire space. This Hollywood Hills masterpiece offers a modern oasis that captivates with its unique character elements and charm.