Ariana LaRae, originally from the East Coast, discovered her passion for architecture at a young age. She holds a bachelor’s in interior design from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and honed her skills with residential design firms in Virginia. Over a decade of experience includes roles at Ethan Allen and Bassett Furniture before establishing her own venture, Ariana LaRae Designs.

Now based in California, she specializes in crafting eclectic residential spaces in the Los Angeles area.

She believes that good design narrates a story and thrives on developing lasting and cherished looks for her clients. Active participation in the design community is a priority for LaRae. She networks at local store/showroom openings, attends trade shows, and collaborates with local vendors, enriching her expertise and contributing to community growth.

In a recent project, LaRae transformed a living room into an elegant, statement-making space. The design centered on bold, timeless pieces with warm tones. Unique David Ballman African pieces served as the inspiration for the entire design, while hand-finished leather swivels added a touch of cognac and a conversation-worthy element. A one-of-a-kind reclaimed wood table became the room’s focal point, offering both interest and wow factor. Tribal print and hide pillows introduced color and contrasted with the neutral color scheme, creating a bold yet elegant living room.

LaRae’s skillful blend of unique and functional elements defines her approach to interior design.

