Ashley Nath is an accomplished associate and senior project manager in Marmol Radziner’s interiors studio, a distinguished design-build firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Her extensive experience includes managing teams for diverse architecture and interior projects, spanning residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors, from inception to construction completion.

Before joining Marmol Radziner in 2014, Nath served as a design director at A00 Architecture in Shanghai. She holds a bachelor of arts in interior design from San Diego State University and has earned LEED GA certification.

Her commitment to community involvement is exemplified by her participation in A Sense of Home’s Designer Challenge, where she collaborated with the Marmol Radziner interiors studio. This nonprofit organization endeavors to prevent homelessness by furnishing and beautifying homes for young adults transitioning from foster care to independent living. They transformed a one-bedroom apartment into a welcoming home for a former foster youth.

Nath’s dedication to harmonizing interior spaces with their architectural and natural surroundings shines through in the Eagle + West project. The design reflects the building’s angles and capitalizes on captivating East River and Manhattan views.

(Scott Frances)

The interior and exterior finishes prioritize tactile movement, employing a color palette reminiscent of the waterfront. Minimalist interiors feature muted tones and textured materials, balancing cool gray-greens and blue-grays with warm wood and terra cotta accents. Every design element pays homage to the building’s iconic form, resulting in refined and inviting spaces.

