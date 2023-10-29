eddiemickenberg.com

Eddie Mickenberg is a Los Angeles-based interior designer specializing in residential remodels, turnkey solutions, and comprehensive interior and exterior home design.

With over 15 years of experience, his passion lies in inspiring his clients by unlocking the potential of their homes and fostering lasting relationships. Beyond technical expertise, Mickenberg’s true value lies in his dedication to understanding his clients’ unique needs, priorities, and choices, resulting in truly customized homes.

His portfolio spans a range of luxury home styles, including Spanish, modern, Mediterranean, mid-century, and more. Each project reflects the collaborative process between Mickenberg and his clients, resulting in homes that are not just functional but true works of art.

In terms of community involvement, Mickenberg has made contributions to the Assistance League of Los Angeles to support homeless youth and has been a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

One notable project involved the complete interior and exterior design of a client’s home in Encino, California. What began as a modest furnishing update expanded into a full-house redesign. The centerpiece of this project was the kitchen, which Mickenberg personally designed, showcasing his comprehensive expertise in all aspects of interior design gained over the years.

