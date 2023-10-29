circagenevieve.com

Genevieve Trousdale is a Louisiana-born interior designer with a rich background influenced by Southern tradition and sophisticated French style. After earning her bachelor’s in interior design from the University of Georgia, she honed her skills through transformative internships and mentorships, including collaborations with mentor Michael Berman on notable residential projects.

Driven by a passion for global design exposure, she further refined her expertise while leading design teams under Timothy Corrigan, where she gained insights into diverse design influences and efficient project management. Inspired by these experiences and mentor encouragement, she established her own design firm, Circa Genevieve ID.

Trousdale’s firm, Circa Genevieve ID, is known for its elevated style and unique finishes. She also founded Circaphiles in 2020, a platform aimed at disseminating her expertise and connecting industry experts through a private community.

Community involvement is a priority for Trousdale. She launched the “Save Our Suppliers (SOS)” webinars during the pandemic, which was featured in Architectural Digest, to help designers connect with vendors. She’s also an active member of the ICAA events committee, mentors UCLA students, and shares industry insights as a guest speaker.

One notable project is the “Cliffside Escape,” a breathtaking treehouse property. Trousdale designed personalized, imaginative spaces that seamlessly connect with nature. In the kitchen, she incorporated cabinetry mirroring the mountain view, custom tile work, and a wood-inspired countertop. The bar features ecru faux leather and vibrant emerald tiles, while the bedroom exudes warmth and coziness with cream shades and a mod fainting couch.

