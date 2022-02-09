(Erik Ratensperger)

With a deep appreciation for the influence surroundings have on how we live, it is Jennifer Miller’s mission to integrate beautiful, thoughtful design into the daily lives of her clients. Her authentic understanding of people’s unique needs coupled with a sophisticated eye for design and style allows her to create environments reflective of each of her clients’ individuality.

Miller’s love for design began at a young age. Her degrees in Art History and Interior Design along with extensive world travel directly influence her work, bringing an eclecticism of old and new together. Miller has worked on projects from smaller cottages to large estates all over the United States as well as London. jennifermillerstudio.com