(Annie Schlechter)

Jessica Ayromloo, founder of her interior design studio in 2012, brings a wealth of experience in custom residential and boutique hospitality design to her projects. Her design philosophy begins with a deep understanding of how a project relates to its architectural, cultural, and environmental context. As a member of the Los Angeles art and design community, Ayromloo serves as a vital bridge to local artists, artisans, and craftspeople. Her unique design sensibility, combined with a keen awareness of contemporary influences, enables her to craft truly unforgettable and exclusive spaces.

(Annie Schlechter)

Ayromloo’s design projects are distinguished by thoughtfully curated furniture, art, objects, and custom textiles created by her studio, adding a layer of individuality to each endeavor. In terms of community involvement, Ayromloo has a rich history. She designed the artist-run gallery space in artist Henry Taylor’s downtown L.A. loft, actively utilized from 2015-2016. Additionally, she is presently collaborating with her husband, artist Mateo Tannatt, on a ceramics studio in Boyle Heights.

(Annie Schlechter)

One of her noteworthy projects, the Venice Beach Canals residence, epitomizes her approach. This project seamlessly marries the playful spirit of Venice Beach with a luxurious, contemporary design. Vibrant colors and playful shapes were artfully integrated while maintaining clean silhouettes that complement the home’s architecture. Notably, the kitchen features a custom version of Entler Studio’s iconic globe chandelier, uniquely rendered in a custom bubblegum pink hue.

(Annie Schlechter)

Ayromloo’s work is a testament to her ability to transform spaces with a deep appreciation for their context and a keen eye for detail, resulting in truly remarkable environments.

