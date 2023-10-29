Judi Lee-Carr

jubilee-interiors.com

Judi Lee-Carr is the owner and principal designer at Jubilee Interiors, bringing her global background and self-taught design skills to the forefront. Born and raised in Singapore, she has lived in various parts of the world, including London, Indonesia and Paris.

Her journey to interior design was serendipitous, starting as a visual merchandiser for a luxury boutique retail store. A chance encounter led her to assist a homeowner with their interior design and from there embarked on a successful interior design career.

In 2020 during the pandemic, she launched Jubilee Interiors in California, and the company has since completed several noteworthy projects and celebrated its third anniversary. Specializing in residential interior design, Lee-Carr’s mission is to create sanctuary spaces for her clients while ensuring a fun and professional experience. With a background in high-end hospitality and retail, she places a strong emphasis on internal processes and top-notch service.

Lee-Carr’s design ethos, which she terms “Organic Modern Living,” is informed by her unique background. Her work has been featured in publications like Rue Magazine and The Identite Collective, and her projects have even graced a TV episode of “The Reveal” on The Design Network.

One of Jubilee Interiors’ standout projects is “Project Playful Retreat,” part of a model home series in Arcadia, California. This design concept embraces an airy, colorful, and sculptural aesthetic, featuring sage greens, bright whites, and playful elements. The goal is to create an effortlessly elevated space for modern family life in today’s world.

