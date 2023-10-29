katiehodgesdesign.com

Katie Hodges, principal designer and creative director of Katie Hodges Design, is a self-taught interior designer based in Los Angeles. Originally on a path toward a medical degree, her career took a turn when she discovered her passion for interior design while working as a personal assistant on a custom home project. This newfound passion led her to quit her master’s degree program and dive headfirst into the world of design.

Hodges’ dedication paid off, and she quickly rose through the ranks in the design industry, ultimately founding Katie Hodges Design in 2015. Over the past eight years, her portfolio has earned her recognition as one of House Beautiful’s “Next Wave of Designers” and she garnered an Instagram following of 80k by sharing her design process and insights. Her work has been featured in prestigious publications such as Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Luxe, Elle Décor, Homes & Gardens and Rue Magazine.

Hodges is not only an accomplished designer but also a strong advocate for her fellow interior designers, openly sharing her experiences and insights to help others in the industry.

Two notable projects in her portfolio include the “Beverly Hills Vintage Spanish” project, featured in Architectural Digest in 2017, which involved the complete restoration and furnishings of a 1920s Spanish home in Beverly Hills.

Her most recent project, the “Palisades Tudor Fixer,” featured in Rue Magazine in 2023, showcases KHD’s involvement in every aspect of design, from windows to cabinetry, and includes a mix of bespoke and vintage furnishings, highlighting Hodges’ personal vintage collection.

