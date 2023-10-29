ryansaghian.com

Ryan Saghian is a renowned luminary in the world of interior design, celebrated for his ability to seamlessly blend raw elements with refined aesthetics. As the principal of his eponymous studio, he transforms opulence into meticulously crafted spaces that reflect each client’s unique preferences.

He’s the youngest designer ever named among the world’s top 100 interior designers by the Andrew Martin Interior Design Review and a social media sensation, known for his work ethic, insightful design commentary and devotion to his roots.

His accolades include Design Star on The Rise by the Pacific Design Center and Interior Designer of the Year by the city of Los Angeles, solidifying his impact on the city’s design landscape. Notably, Saghian authored the best-selling design book “Unapologetically Chic” and is actively engaged in his community, serving as a member of the Design Leadership Network and advocating for LGBTQ+ and Jewish causes.

One standout project is a Bel Air residence, a testament to Saghian’s craft. It harmoniously merges opulence and humility, extravagance and simplicity. Raw and refined elements dance together, creating a tactile and emotionally grounded experience.

Notable fixtures include a custom Calcutta Viola marble fireplace, artwork by Danny Minnick, Paul Ferrante plaster lighting, and custom furniture by J.Alexander.

The kitchen boasts an ILVE range and an Apparatus Studio chandelier. The dining room showcases a custom 14-foot table, Phillipe Jeffries plaster wallpaper, and Eurofase brass chain lighting. This project exemplifies Saghian Interior Design’s ability to transform spaces into captivating reflections of personal narratives.

