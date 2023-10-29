sallybreer.world

Sally Breer, a native New Yorker, is a renowned designer known for infusing modern art sensibilities into her award-winning residential and commercial designs. Her work is characterized by elegance, originality and wit. Notably, she was recognized as “Young Hollywood’s Decorator of Choice” by The New York Times.

Breer’s diverse portfolio includes residential spaces, production studios, offices, and beloved Los Angeles establishments like Hotel Covell (featured in Vogue’s

‘World’s Most Beautiful Tiny Hotels’), Cafe Birdie, and Oriel Restaurant. Breer is the co-founder of the AD100 design studio ETC.etera, which she successfully ran with partner Jake Rodehuth Harrison from 2016 to 2021. Her work has been extensively featured in prestigious publications such as The New York Times, Vogue, Architectural Digest, and more.

One notable project is the remodel of a 1938 private residence in the hills of Los Angeles. Inspired by the women’s movement of the 1940s and Le Corbusier’s UAM principles, the design balances pattern and strength with sleekness and shapes. Farrow & Ball’s “BORROWED LIGHT” paint was used extensively, seamlessly blending interior walls with the exterior landscape.

The guest room features apple green Formica, a nod to Bauhaus utility, and built-in furniture inspired by the 1940s. In the kitchen, a countertop resembling clouds and a plaid-patterned floor pay homage to the home’s high perch above Los Angeles. The living room maintains a harmonious connection between walls and sky, with neon chartreuse drapery and a custom-made Royere-inspired daybed, capturing the essence of the swaying eucalyptus tree outside.

