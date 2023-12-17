Honoree: Kimberly R. Stepp

Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Principal ✧ Stepp Commercial Group

KIMBERLY R. STEPP is a principal and co-founder of Stepp Commercial Group, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market with sales of more than $3 billion in properties since inception. She is one of very few women who has ownership of a commercial real estate brokerage firm in all of California. In 2022, the firm executed $205 million in transactions. Stepp is the first to admit it’s no easy task for a woman to go toe-to-toe with competitors in a sizzling hot, traditionally male-dominated industry. She credits great mentors for helping to launch her career. Her original approach to marketing, unrivaled market intel and the loyalty of her staff and clients fuel Stepp Commercial’s continued growth and make her a standout.

Stepp has one of the most extensive computer databases of investor and property information in the industry. She also actively participates in comprehensive training sessions, seminars and investment real estate forums consistently to advance her professional skills. Her clients and competitors regard her as one of the most significant and active investment real estate brokers in the market. Stepp attracts and retains top-quality brokers who are highly driven themselves and flourish under Stepp’s dedicated mentorship. Many of those she mentors are young women.

Selling apartment property in Los Angeles - one of the nation’s most competitive markets in the nation for this property type - is no easy task, but Stepp has been unique in that she walks the walk and talks the talk when it comes to client service and attention. She has a proven commitment to using institutional-level marketing for every apartment property no matter how large or small.

Stepp leads a team of brokers at Stepp Commercial Group that specializes in the sale and exchange of multi-residential commercial real estate in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and prime Westside markets. Her decades of experience as an industry leader and her reputation for hard work, accountability and commitment to excellence are the values she maintains daily.