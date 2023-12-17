Finalist: Anny Tavit

Chief Recruiting Officer ✧ Greenspoon Marder LLP

Anny Tavit, chief recruiting officer at Greenspoon Marder, boasts over 20 years of legal recruiting experience.

She is a driving force in identifying and recruiting top legal talent, collaborating with firm leadership throughout the recruitment process. Tavit excels in structured interviewing and has authored articles and training materials on the subject. She also promotes lateral integration within the legal industry with successful program development. Tavit actively participates in philanthropic endeavors, serving on the board of directors for Brown Bag Lady and contributing to diversity and inclusion efforts within Greenspoon Marder.