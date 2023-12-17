Finalist: Bonnie Lee

President & CEO | Hanmi Bank

Bonnie Lee, the first female CEO in Hanmi Bank’s 41-year history and a pioneer in the public banking industry, has made significant contributions. She has overseen Hanmi’s transformation, strengthening its balance sheet, expanding its services and nurturing customer relationships. During her tenure, Hanmi’s assets grew from $5.5B to $7.4B with robust loan and deposit growth. In 2022, Lee’s leadership led to a 29% decrease in nonperforming assets. She initiated the Corporate Korea Initiative, increasing loan and deposit balances. Her focus on community impact includes scholarship programs, donations and volunteering.