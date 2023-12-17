Finalist: Cindy Schoelen

(Shutterbug Portraits)

Partner ✧ BPM LLP

Cindy Schoelen, a partner at BPM, is a pivotal advisor to nonprofit organizations and federally qualified healthcare clinics. She oversees a team of 30 CPAs and professionals, specializing in financial controls such as accounting, compilations, reviews and audits to ensure nonprofit status and government funding. With a background in government accounting at the IRS and experience in managing her own firm, she merged with O&S CPAs, rising to managing partner in 2022. Schoelen played a key role in the BPM-O&S merger and continues to lead her team, emphasizing mentorship and career progression.