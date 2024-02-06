Finalist: Connie M. Orlando

Executive Vice President ✧ BET Media Group

Connie M. Orlando is the award-winning executive vice president of specials, music & music strategy at BET, where she oversees key departments. Her role involves producing and leading some of BET’s major entertainment specials, including the BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards and Hip Hop Awards. Orlando has contributed to BET’s recognition as a powerhouse in media and entertainment, consistently infusing programming with cultural relevance and community sentiment. Beyond her professional success, she is dedicated to philanthropic efforts and was instrumental in founding the ‘Just The Girls’ nonprofit foundation.