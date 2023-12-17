Finalist: Dr. Dayle M. Smith

Dean, College of Business Administration ✧ Loyola Marymount University

Dr. Dayle M. Smith is the dean of LMU College of Business Administration (CBA), driving innovative strategies for executive, graduate and undergraduate programs. Her vision emphasizes business as a force for good, entrepreneurial agility and global inclusivity. She led CBA’s participation in the UN PRME initiative and fostered interdisciplinary collaboration. Dr. Smith launched new graduate programs, expanded global reach and encouraged research, securing AACSB reaccreditation. She serves in key leadership roles, including president-elect of IAJBS and the board of trustees for GRLI. She’s committed to DEI, technology and the societal impact of business education.