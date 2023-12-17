Finalist: Dr. Dieuwertje Kast

(Brian Morri)

Director of STEM Education Programs | USC Joint Educational Project

Dr. Dieuwertje Kast, director of STEM Education Programs at USC Joint Educational Project, is a devoted educator with a solid foundation in STEM. Her impactful work has reached over 31,000 underserved students, emphasizing hands-on, inquiry-based STEM education. Dr. Kast has pioneered educational initiatives, authored extensive publications and earned numerous accolades for her contributions to educational equity and diversity within STEM. Her active engagement with community organizations and unwavering commitment to fostering diversity in the field make her a remarkable force. Additionally, since 2013, Dr. Kast has served as the co-chair of the Expanding Audiences Committee of the National Marine Education Association.